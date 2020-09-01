Mark Taylor Says Protesters Are Mind Control Victims Doing the Bidding of People With Umbrellas

Mark Taylor, a QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called “firefighter prophet” about whom Liberty University made a movie in 2018, appeared on the RedPill78 YouTube channel Sunday, where he claimed that protesters who have taken to the streets across the country in recent months are victims of mind control whose actions are being orchestrated by “handlers” carrying umbrellas.

Relying on the claims of an outlandish conspiracy theorist named Gina Phillips who has appeared several times on Chris McDonald’s program (where Taylor is a regular guest) to spread outrageous tales of “Satanic ritual abuse” and the like, Taylor uncorked a bizarre explanation for the nation’s current civil unrest.

“All these kids we are seeing in the streets, the MK Ultra, it only takes like an hour,” Taylor said. “They have it down to an art. They have it down to a science. They will fragment your mind into a 100 pieces, and each piece is separated with a disassociated wall of amnesia so they can program each piece. The programming is in you.”

“When you see Hillary [Clinton] or the Queen wearing purple, that’s end of the world programming,” he continued. “If they’re wearing green, it means this. If they put out something verbatim like on Twitter, it activates the code, so maybe assassination codes, so maybe other codes. … All these teachers are doing it in daycare, they’re doing elementary, junior high, high school. Churches are doing it.”

“Now with all these guys in the streets, this is why they can’t be reasoned with,” Taylor added. “You can’t reason with someone that’s been mind controlled. Do you notice the guys in the streets with the umbrellas? Those are their handlers. That activates the programming. What that does, the umbrella reminds them and activates the violence programming, saying that, ‘If you don’t get violent, we will activate the tormenting spirits that we have placed in you to torment you until you do.'”