Mark Taylor Says California Is Trying to Legalize Pedophilia to Avoid Coming Prosecution of Satanic Democrats by Trump

During his appearance on Chris McDonald’s “The MC Files” YouTube program Tuesday, QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called “firefighter prophet” Mark Taylor claimed that the California state legislature is trying to legalize pedophilia because it knows that President Donald Trump is about to arrest and prosecute prominent leaders in Democratic politcs, entertainment, and business for their supposed involvement in sex trafficking and Satanic pedophilia.

Taylor has claimed for years that Trump is secretly working to arrest and prosecute thousands of “elite pedophiles,” and pointed to the legislation recently passed in California as proof of his theory.

As we explained earlier this week, California is in no way legalizing pedophilia but is rather attempting to end discrimination against LGBTQ youth regarding the state’s sex offender registry.

Taylor, of course, doesn’t care about the actual facts because those just get in the way of his efforts to promote his conspiracy theories.

“California legislature passes a bill to soften criminal penalty for LGBT adults who have sex with underage teens,” Taylor said. “This is panic. They know they’re in trouble, so they’re trying to get ahead of the narrative and normalize it like it’s no big deal.”

“Why are they doing this?” he asked, rhetorically. “You’ve got to understand what’s fixing to be exposed, what’s being exposed on a huge global scale, which is the pedophilia and child trafficking. They’re trying to make it legal where that you cannot prosecute them. That’s what this is all about. You see what I’m saying? This is what they’re trying to do, or have done, in California. But that’s the reason why they’re doing it: They don’t want to be prosecuted for what’s been going on.”