Mark Taylor Says Black Men Are Hanging Themselves to Stoke Racial Division and Prevent Trump’s Reelection

Mark Taylor, a QAnon conspiracy theorist and so-called “firefighter prophet” about whom Liberty University made a movie in 2018, appeared on Chris McDonald’s “The MC Files” program Tuesday night and declared that Black men have been hanging themselves in an effort to stir up racial strife and prevent the reelection of President Donald Trump.

Continuing his long tradition of spouting remarkably insane conspiracy theories, Taylor dismissed reports that several people of color have been found hanged across the country in recent weeks as nothing more than a “deep state” plot against the president.

“It’s all about keeping the narrative focused on a civil war,” Taylor said. “A bunch of garbage that’s been going on like that—we’ve had what, five hangings now? They found bodies hanging? Give me a break. We know that’s deep state-related, that’s pushing some of this stuff to try to drive the narrative. Now, some of them have been maybe suicides, people trying to martyr themselves because they know what it’s gonna do to this whole black, white thing, to try to start the civil unrest, to try to stoke the fires again. This is what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to keep this going through the election.”

Taylor and McDonald then asserted that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is sabotaging the case against Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, so Chauvin will be acquitted, which will lead to more protests and riots.

“The reason that they’re going to walk is the way the case is being presented,” McDonald said. “What I believe and I think you’d probably agree with this—it was all a setup by Ellison, this Muslim attorney general, to do exactly what you just described to a tee. Because when the guy does walk … Minnesota is probably to go up in smoke and so is the country.”