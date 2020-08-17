Lance Wallnau Says ‘Not Intelligent’ Kamala Harris Is Being Used by the Devil ‘To Take Trump Out’

Lance Wallnau, a Trump-loving right-wing activist who is a regular participant in evangelical events held at the White House and around the country, streamed a video on Facebook last Friday in which he proclaimed that Satan is using Sen. Kamala Harris to try to take down President Donald Trump.

Wallnau asserted that Harris is “not intelligent” but simply possesses an ability to deceive people, which is why she was chosen to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate by the “deep state” and “do what [Barack] Obama wants her to do, which is to undo Trump’s legacy.” He added that Harris is driven by a “Jezebel spirit,” which some evangelicals believe is an evil and cunning demonic female spirit intent on attacking God and those who worship him.

“The only base that Donald Trump has are the people that are sane, but how many sane people do you know?” Wallnau asked, before recounting a prophetic dream in which it was supposedly revealed to him that Harris is a tool of the devil. “My biggest concern all along was this dream that I had. I was in an elevator with her, and I was in an elevator going up, and I knew there was a Jezebel spirit. This was before she ran for the primaries for president, so I knew all along that she was going to be the one that the devil is going to try to use to take Trump out.”

“We’re going to fight in the spirit, and we’re going to mobilize in other ways in order to do what has to be done to keep the devil from his impatient, lusting, grasping, premature seizure of power,” Wallnau declared. “I’m telling you, Kamala is Hillary 2.0. It’s the Jezebel spirit 2.0, and she has no real conscience.”