Lance Wallnau Prays Republicans ‘Gut’ Democrats in Midterms, ​Conduct Jan. 6 ‘Reverse Investigation’

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection in which supporters of former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Trump-loving Christian nationalist Lance Wallnau immediately began blaming the entire attack on left-wing activists.

“I know it’s antifa,” Wallnau said in the days following the insurrection despite having and producing no evidence to support that claim. In the year since, Wallnau, like many other right-wing activists, has continued to insist that the events of Jan. 6 were a government operation designed to entrap Trump supporters and cover up the supposed scheme to steal the 2020 election from Trump.

On the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Wallnau joined fellow conspiracy theorist Anna Khait on her YouTube program, where he baselessly blamed “union guys” for planting pipe bombs the night before the insurrection and prayed that God will “gut” the Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections so Republican can take control of Congress and “do a reverse investigation” into what really happened on Jan. 6.

“This was a peaceful assembly of over 1 million people,” Wallnau ranted. “Many of them were Christians with shofars up there praying. And I think what happened was you had infiltration of a couple of elements. One was probably rowdy Americans—who, by the way, after looking at all the cities burning on the left, I guess you could give one group of Republicans an opportunity to ventilate their frustration—but 95 percent of the people were actually not there for that purpose.”

“I want to know how many FBI agents were infiltrated into that mob that were inspiring action. How many government intelligence service agents were plain clothed in there? How many antifa guys?” he continued. “We know it because we had evangelists up there evangelizing Black Lives Matter and antifa, and when we were asking, ‘Where’s the rest of you guys?’ They said, ‘They were in meetings.’ They were in Washington! Where do you think the pipe bombs came from?”

“I was there that day, and I’m looking for the pipe bombs because I heard they were they were all over the place,” Wallnau said. “Well, how do you think they got there? Did these shofar-blowing Catholic charismatics stick them in the overhead compartment when they flew in? How did they get them there? They were local. They were driven in. Let me tell you something: Washington, D.C., isn’t MAGA country. They were driven in by the union guys and by the activists who planted them there. And then they realized that’s overplaying their hand a little bit, so they got rid of them and the media crushed the story.”

“I pray to God that we gut the Democratic Party in the midterms by 90 seats, by wiping them out in the Senate, and that we have commissions and committees that are going to do a reverse investigation of CIA, FBI, and Department of Justice corruption under the Biden administration and how it was weaponized against citizens,” Wallnau proclaimed.