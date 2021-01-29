Lance Wallnau Says Biden Is an ‘Illegal Counterfeit” Because God’s Anointing Remains on Trump

Trump-loving evangelist Lance Wallnau appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” Thursday, where he declared that the United States is divided because God’s “anointing” remains on Donald Trump while “there’s an illegal counterfeit in office” in Joe Biden. Wallnau warned that Biden will have trouble dealing with the issues of North Korea, Iran, and terrorism because he does not have God’s anointing the way Trump does.

Wallnau likened the situation in the U.S. to the split of ancient Israel mentioned in 1 Kings 12, when the northern tribes refused to submit to Rehoboam following the death of King Solomon and revolted, resulting in the creation of the kingdoms of Israel and Judah.

“God isn’t finished with America, and God isn’t even finished with Donald Trump,” Wallnau said. “I think people think, ‘He’s out of office, [we] have a new president,’ but what if God has an anointing on Donald Trump to be Cyrus, and there’s an illegal counterfeit in office?”

“We’re almost in the time when Israel was divided between Rehoboam and Jeroboam, and Jeroboam went to the north, and he created his own counterfeit religion to mirror the real thing. This is what the Democrats are doing,” he continued. “It’s the woke politics of intersectionality and race and transgenderism. Meanwhile, the kingdom is divided because the real anointing is still on Donald Trump.”

“If you remove him by illegal means, you can have the position, but you don’t have an anointing for that. That’s why America is vulnerable right now,” Wallnau warned. “Muslim terrorism and the emergence again of North Korea and Iran is going to trouble this administration because they don’t have an anointing to restrain it. Trump had it.”