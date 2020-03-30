Kenneth Copeland: The Holy Spirit Is Guiding ‘King’ Trump Through the Coronavirus Crisis

Prosperity gospel preacher and Trump evangelical adviser Kenneth Copeland held Sunday services at his Eagle Mountain International Church in Texas, where he declared that President Donald Trump is being guided by the Holy Spirit to lead the United States through the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Preaching to an empty church, Copeland recounted for George Pearsons, who is senior pastor at Eagle Mountain as well as Copeland’s son-in-law, the time that he and other evangelical leaders laid hands upon and prayed over Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I prayed like he was already president,” Copeland said. “God knew he was. He had me with my hands on him, praying for the wisdom. That wisdom, in the first covenant, the Holy Spirit was reserved for the prophet, the priest, and the king. It still is, because when you are born again—and he is—then you have been made unto our God a priest and a king, and he stands in the office tantamount to a king.”

“That wisdom is working through him, and he is speaking prophetically,” Copeland said of Trump.