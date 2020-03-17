Kenneth Copeland: Hatred Toward Trump ‘Opened the Door’ for the Coronavirus Outbreak

During services at his Eagle Mountain International Church on Sunday, prosperity gospel preacher and Trump evangelical adviser Kenneth Copeland declared that hatred toward President Donald Trump had opened this nation to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak but that the outbreak will soon be over because Christians’ prayers “have overwhelmed it.”

Copeland, who last week hosted a “Standing Against Coronavirus” special during which he healed viewers of the disease through their television screens, claimed that he was lying in bed last Friday night when he suddenly received word from the Lord, which he hurriedly wrote down.

“This disease called COVID-19 will be over much sooner than you think,” God reportedly told Copeland. “Christian people all over this country praying have overwhelmed it. Give Me all the glory, saith the spirit of grace. And many, many people will come to know Me through it. I am still Lord over this nation and I am on the throne and faith in Me changes things!”

“There’s been some really nasty things that have happened this year—last year and this year—that I’m quite certain—well, I know—opened the door to a lot of this,” Copeland continued. “Displays of hate and hatred by politicians toward the president. And hate on both sides. The Democrats hate him, and we have some people that hate them because they hate him.”

“This fussing and this fighting going on in this government just opened the doors wide to this country just to bring this trash in here and just slam us with it,” he added. “When we get to hating people in this nation openly and publicly in political office and it breaks down the divine protection over this nation, we get hit.”

“Well, we just got hit,” Copeland concluded.