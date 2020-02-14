Trump ‘Received’ Kenneth Copeland’s Prayer ‘Stronger Than Anybody’ Ever, Says Jim Talbot

The Victory Channel, a division of televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s ministry, hosted live coverage of the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night. While the program was ostensibly dedicated to covering the results of the Democratic primary election, a good portion of the coverage involved praising and defending President Donald Trump.

At one point, panelist Jim Talbot explained that while he did not initially support Trump in the 2016 election, he became convinced that Trump was the real deal after speaking with Kenneth Copeland’s son, John.

“I was at a meeting with John,” Talbot said. “I was a [Ted] Cruz guy, and I was saying, ‘I don’t know about this Trump guy.’ John Copeland said to me, ‘Jim, I’m going to tell you something.’ He said, ‘When we went to New York and prayed for Trump; dad, when he lays hands on somebody, he can always tell if they receive it or they reject it.’ He told me—this is John Copeland—he said, ‘Dad told me when [he] laid hands on Trump, he received it stronger than anybody he had ever prayed for.'”

“That changed my whole attitude about him,” Talbot added. “The man is real.”