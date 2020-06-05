Kenneth Copeland Says Christians Who Vote Correctly Will Be ‘Blessed Financially’

Multimillionaire prosperity gospel preacher and Trump evangelical adviser Kenneth Copeland held a “virtual victory campaign” at his Eagle Mountain International Church in Texas last weekend, during which he declared that God will financially reward people who vote according to the Bible.

Copeland, who has been a key supporter of President Donald Trump throughout his first term, declared that Christians who vote “according to the leading of the Spirit of God” will be “blessed financially” by God.

“This is the mightiest country on the face of the Earth, and it is extremely important that we vote and do it according to the leading of the Spirit of God,” Copeland said. “It’s very vital and very, very important. It’s important to your own financial welfare.”

“That ballot is your seed,” he continued. “You did what you believe was right, and God will treat you the entire time that that person is in office—whether it’s the governor, or the president, or a senator, or congressman, whomever it is … That ballot is your seed and God will treat you the same and you’ll be blessed financially, and you’ll be blessed in your body, and you can put a smile on your face and say, ‘Glory to God.'”