Kandiss Taylor, Who Ran for Governor, Doesn’t Want Women in Government

It’s a good thing that Kandiss Taylor finished a distant third when she ran for governor of Georgia in 2022, since she doesn’t believe that women should be in charge of the government.

Why did she run for governor, then? Because “the Lord told me to,” she claimed during the most recent episode of her “Jesus, Guns, and Babies” program, which airs on the network owned by virulently antisemitic conspiracy theorist Stew Peters.

“When the Lord told me to run for governor of Georgia, I was like, ‘Lord, I want alpha men leading this country. I know what the Bible says about men leading. I want them leading,'” Taylor said. “But in Georgia we have a good ol’ boy system and so when men get elected in Georgia, they fall right in line with this good ol’ boy system. So the Lord was clear to me: ‘You’re the disrupter. You’re mine. You won’t be bought.'”

Despite supposedly having the backing of God, Taylor somehow managed to secure a mere 3.4 percent of the vote, which was fortunate since otherwise she might have inadvertently furthered women’s empowerment.

“I don’t believe in us having a female in the executive branch at all,” she said. “I do not want a female president. I do not want a female vice president. I want alpha godly men leading our country and I want them in most every seat.”

“I don’t think that we, as a whole, should have women that are stepping up and let’s have half women in government and half men,” Taylor continued. “I’m not about women empowerment.”

“I hate feminism,” she declared. “Hate it.”

Taylor is a flat-earth conspiracy theorist and ardent Christian nationalist who became a Georgia GOP district chair following her election loss. Since then, she has been voicing increasingly radical views, even going so far as to call for the public execution of those who oppose her Christian nationalist worldview.