Kandiss Taylor Says Women Cannot Be President Because POTUS Must Be ‘Kind of a Butthole’

In 2022, flat-earth conspiracy theorist Kandiss Taylor unsuccessfully ran for governor of Georgia and despite her paltry showing in the Republican primary, she steadfastly refused to accept that she had lost. In 2023, Taylor became a Georgia GOP district chair and started voicing increasingly radical views, even going so far as to call for the public execution of those who oppose her Christian nationalist worldview.

During the most recent episode of her “Jesus, Guns, and Babies” program, which airs on the network owned by virulently antisemitic conspiracy theorist Stew Peters, Taylor declared that women cannot become president of the United States because the president has to be “kind of a butthole.”

“When you’re the president of the free world, when you’re the most powerful man in the world, you need to be kind of a butthole, and you need to tell people, ‘Back up,'” Taylor said. “People are like, ‘Oh, I want a female VP.’ I don’t. I don’t want a female VP. I want both president and vice president to be men, alpha strong men that love Jesus, that only bow their knee to him, Jesus Christ.”

“I want those men in place,” Taylor continued. “I don’t want a woman. And I’m a strong woman. I hear from the Lord. God has anointed me and I can do what God’s called me in my role. I have a calling on my life. My calling is not to be the president or the vice president of the United States, and it’s not for any other woman either. I know that’s not popular among women; I don’t care. The word of God is clear about leadership and who should be submissive and who should take the reins.”

“Women are detailed and we’re emotional and we see things differently and we are powerful in the spirit in the kingdom of God and there are places for us,” Taylor said. “Obviously, I believe that. I ran for governor. But there’s a difference [between being] a governor of a state versus the leader of a whole nation.”

Taylor is currently under fire for her “‘racist and sad’ online behavior” from local activists and parents of students in the Appling Count School System, where she serves as the student services director.