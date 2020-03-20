Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: Trump Whiffs at a Softball

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 20, 2020 5:32 pm
  • Aidan McLaughlin @ Mediaite: Trump Completely Loses it On NBC’s Peter Alexander For Coronavirus Questions: ‘You Are a Terrible Reporter.’
  • Aaron Rupar @ Vox: Hannity claims he’s “never called the virus a hoax” 9 days after decrying Democrats’ “new hoax.”
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Preacher: Forget Self-Quarantine; We Must Gather and Pray to Defeat the Virus.
  • Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: The FDIC called on Newsmax to stop running a false advertisement for a scammy gold company; Townhall has run the same ad.
  • Elle Hardy @ The Outline: The “modern apostles” who want to reshape America ahead of the end times.

