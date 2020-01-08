Intercessor Prays That Michelle Obama Will Be Exposed as a Man

Francine Fosdick, host of the “Up Front In The Prophetic” radio program, hosted a prayer call last month during which one of the “intercessors” prayed that former first lady Michelle Obama would be exposed as a man.

Approximately halfway through the prayer call, Fosdick turned things over to an intercessor identified only as “Jamie,” who proceeded to pray that former President Barack Obama’s supposed involvement in child trafficking would be exposed, as would the “true identity” of Michelle Obama.

“I am asking you, Father, that the general public would see all of the stealing and all of the dirty things that Obama has been involved in,” Jamie prayed. “How did he get this $15 million home in Martha’s Vineyard? Father Lord, I’m thanking you that every bit of money laundering, that he is involved in child trafficking, all of that would be exposed.”

“Father, I thank you for exposing all of the corrupt book deals, not only Obama’s, but Joe Biden’s, Michelle’s,” Jaime continued. “And speaking of Michelle, today ABC just had an article saying that she’s been named the most admired woman in the world for the second year in a row. Father, I am asking you that whatever plan they have to have Michelle or Hillary [Clinton] run for president, we call that cancelled in Jesus’ name. And I am asking you Father that the true identity of Michelle—Michael—would be exposed. Father, I am asking you that that whole family, that those children—they are not their children, they’re the children of Obama’s best friend—Father, we ask you that that whole lie would be exposed for the everyday person to see it, in Jesus’ name.”