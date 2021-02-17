Lin Wood Doxes Georgia Officials Seeking Disciplinary Action, Calls on Supporters to Dig Up Dirt

Lin Wood—the pro-Trump attorney turned far-right conspiracy theorist and QAnon celebrity—has called on hundreds of thousands of his supporters to dig up dirt on Georgia officials involved in a disciplinary case against him.

Wood also doxed the officials by posting their addresses on his Telegram channel, where they can be accessed by more than 800,000 followers.

“I could use the help of an Army of Patriots due to the time limitation,” Wood wrote on Telegram last Saturday. “If you have any information that might impact the ‘competency, qualifications or objectivity’ of any members, would you email the information to me? Their social media posts, political affiliations, representative clients (for example, what if one or more of them represent Dominion), lawsuits filed against them, etc. would all potentially provide me with relevant information that could form the basis of a challenge.”

The State Bar of Georgia proceeded with an inquiry into Wood after receiving information that Wood “may have violated one or more of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.” The grievance, dated Feb. 5, 2021, was uploaded by Wood to Dropbox.

Wood, who first gained notoriety when he represented Richard Jewell, a security guard falsely accused of planting the bomb in Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, has since reinvented himself as a pro-Trump advocate. Along with fellow attorney Sidney Powell, Wood filed lawsuits seeking to undo the 2020 presidential election results in several swing states, which made him a celebrity in the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement.

Wood’s infamous lawsuits with Powell were referenced in the 1,600-page complaint filed against him.

“After the presidential election, Mr. Wood and his co-counsel, Sidney Powell, filed four frivolous lawsuits in swing states, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Michigan, where they falsely claimed voter fraud and sought to overturn the election results,” the complaint read. “Each of these cases was dismissed as Mr. Wood and his co-counsel could not even state a legally cognizable theory, let alone provide evidence, for their unsupported claims.”

The complaint further alleges that Wood has “shown that he either cannot or will not comply with his professional obligations. Indeed, in the January 11 conference before this Court, he defended his actions, falsely claiming that there was ample evidence of fraud to support the allegations universally rejected by multiple courts.”

Wood, who previously called for the arrest and execution of former vice president Mike Pence and who continues to push baseless conspiracy theories about Chief Justice John Roberts and Hillary Clinton, refused to undergo a mental health assessment requested by the State Bar of Georgia last month. At the time, he stated that “despite some personal difficulties with my family in February of 2020, my physician found that I was of sound mind and was not ‘crazy’.”

Wood also argued that his unfounded ramblings are not reason enough to threaten disciplinary action against him.

“I do not deserve to have my license threatened and possibly revoked because I support President Trump, fight for the Bill of Rights, fight for honest elections, fight against pedophilia and child sex trafficking, and stand against corruption in high government officials,” Wood said on Telegram.