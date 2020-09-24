GOP House Judiciary Members Call QAnon Supporter to Testify on Diversity in Media

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, led by ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, are scheduled to host recording artist and QAnon supporter Joy Villa for Thursday’s hearing on diversity in media.

QAnon is a dangerous conspiracy theory movement built on beliefs that a shadowy network of satanic pedophiles is controlling the world and that President Donald Trump is working behind the scenes to combat the network. Followers believe that an anonymous user on an online image board is posting clues to them in the form of riddles and that one day the clues will be proven true when Trump unleashes a wave of mass arrests and executions.

Villa has used posted about QAnon on social media and appeared at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference wearing QAnon-styled earrings. Last year, Villa was scheduled to speak at a QAnon conference alongside leading proponents of the conspiracy theory.

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Excited to have @WhitlockJason and @Joy_Villa testify at tomorrow’s hearing on diversity in the media. pic.twitter.com/gBBUWSn9kc — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) September 23, 2020

Villa’s scheduled appearance before the House Judiciary is just the latest intersection between QAnon and high-ranking Republicans. QAnon believer Marjorie Taylor Greene is highly likely to win her election in Georgia this November, which would make her the first member of the U.S. House of Representatives to have explicitly supported the conspiracy theory.

Right Wing Watch attempted to reach Villa for clarification on her views regarding QAnon via Twitter direct message Thursday but did not immediately receive a response. We will update this article if we hear back.