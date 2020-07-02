Glenn Beck’s Plan to Restore America’s Covenant With God Thwarted by COVID-19

A year ago, Glenn Beck announced that he intended to hold an event in the summer of 2020 during which he and those who gathered with him would renew America’s covenant with God.

“We have to repeat [George] Washington and [Abraham] Lincoln,” Beck said in July 2019. “We have to do it right and we, as a people, need to gather together and do it. So, next summer, we are going to do it.”

In December 2019, Beck announced that this “Restoring The Covenat” event would take place in Gettysburg, PA, on July 4, 2020, provided that God would perform some unnamed “miracle” that Beck said was needed to ensure the event could take place. Beck wouldn’t say what this miracle was, because that was all part of God’s master plan.

“I know I am supposed to do another Restoring event and that event is Restoring The Covenant, and it’s supposed to happen in Gettysburg, and it’s supposed to happen on July 4,” Beck said. “It’s just going to take a miracle. Pray for a miracle. I don’t want to tell you what it has to be because I think God wants me to understand, ‘It has nothing to do with you.’ And he wants, I believe, to show his power. So pray.”

Beck eventually got his undisclosed miracle and started planning for the event, but then the world was engulfed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the entire thing was canceled.

Beck says he still intends to restore the nation’s covenant with God, though now it will have to merely take the form of television special airing tonight from his ranch in Idaho.