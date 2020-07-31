Frank Amedia Says 2020 Pits Trump Against the ‘Spirit of Antichrist’ 

Frank Amedia, a former Trump campaign adviser who says God told him to create the POTUS Shield network on the night of President Donald Trump’s election, published a video message this week urging supporters to engage actively in the 2020 election, which he said was part of a “mighty conflict” between “the spirit of Christ versus the spirit of Antichrist.” He called on God to “fire up the pastors” and “fire up the pulpits” before Election Day.

Amedia repeated his prediction of a “prophetic thumb and finger pulling President Trump out of quicksand” in September to save his presidency. Trump, he said, has an assignment from God to put more anti-abortion justices on the Supreme Court.

Declaring that he would not “buy into” the separation of church and state, Amedia said this would be the first of multiple messages about the Nov. 3 election, which he said would include a focus on key U.S. Senate races as well as the presidential campaign. He called POTUS Shield a “spiritual weapon” that was anointed by God, and said the Lord told him that he wanted 10,000 people praying over POTUS Shield’s “prayer points” in the coming months.

Amedia told his followers that they are the “chosen generation” that is to “prepare the way for the coming of the Lord.” That means resisting “man’s treason against the order of creation” and the “overwhelming world system.” Unrest and “stark lawlessness” at some Black Lives Matter protests is a sign of the prophesied End Times “spirit of delusion” and lawlessness, Amedia said. He criticized the BLM movement’s transgender-supportive agenda and other “Marxist tendencies,” declaring that the movement reflects a “Jezebel spirit.”

Amedia also portrayed public health restrictions on churches as a sign that “there’s something afoot” that is “targeted against the body of Christ.”

POTUS Shield’s leadership council includes a number of dominionist “prophets” and prominent religious-right leaders.