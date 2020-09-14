Far-Right Podcast Scrubs Episode After Neo-Nazi Guest Calls For ‘Revenge’ Against Jewish Groups

The host of a far-right podcast scrubbed part of an episode last week after ​call-in guest and failed neo-Nazi ​congressional candidate Patrick Little urged live viewers of the program to protest the next American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference to demand “revenge” and appeared to call for violence.

Little called into the end of the Sept. 11 episode of podcaster and blogger Ethan Ralph’s “Killstream” program featuring anti-Semitic broadcaster Ryan Dawson, who peddled conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terror attacks​. ​As Little came on the show, Dawson said he had been in communication with Little but that he hadn’t discussed their communications publicly before. The hosts of ​”Killstream” spoke glowingly of Little initially during his appearance on the program, chuck​ling at Little’s anti-Semitic comments and saying that they hoped to have him on the program as a guest again.

But Little’s final remarks on the​ podcast prompted Ralph to cut a portion of the episode prior to distribution and issue a disavowal. Little suggested that like-minded individuals replicate his own hate-fueled protest stunts outside of the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., where he has held inflammatory signage and spouted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, and invoked the 9/11 terror attacks.