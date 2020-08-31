Elizabeth Farah Says It’s a Sin to Vote for Biden/Harris

Elizabeth Farah, the co-founder and chief operating officer of the right-wing conspiracy theory website WorldNetDaily, posted a video Friday in which she declared that it is a sin to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 presidential election, asserting that it is akin to doing nothing while one’s family is viciously attacked by home invaders.

“You’re obligated to vote for Trump/Pence in this 2020 election,” she said. “To do good is to eschew those who are advocating evil and unrighteousness, killing of babies, lawlessness, defunding of police, socialism, Marxism, fascism. So you cannot vote for Biden and Harris.”

“To not vote for Trump/Pence in this election—either to vote for the other side or to stay at home—this is the equivalent: I want you to think of this scene of this lovely family—three or four kids, mom and dad—and dad sitting in an easy chair and he’s watching his game,” Farah continued. “There are home invaders right outside the door, pounding down the door, they’re gonna break in and do violence, perhaps rape the wife, whatever they do to their property—who cares. What happens to the children? Don’t know. And the father wants to continue watching the game.”

“You are watching as a blind man goes to a cliff, or maybe it’s toward an oncoming train, and you cannot be bothered to redirect his path to safety?” she added. “That’s what this is about. I want you to just watch the news every single day and you tell me that it would not be sin to vote for Biden and Harris.”