E.W. Jackson Complains That Biden and Harris Ate at French Restaurant on Memorial Day

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their respective spouses ate lunch at a French restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Memorial Day and that has upset right-wing pastor and radio host E.W. Jackson.

Jackson used his “The Awakening” radio program Tuesday to complain that the group ate fancy French food on Memorial Day instead of hamburgers and hotdogs, which he said just goes to show how “out of touch” they are with real Americans.

“Did you know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris—you know where they chose to go for the Memorial Day dinner?” Jackson asked. “They went to a French restaurant, and I can’t even pronounce some of this stuff that they ate: steak tartare du parc, escargots à la bourguignonne, foie gras parfait, and gougères. Lord help us. How about some hamburgers and hotdogs and barbecued chicken? These people are just, they are so out of touch it is just sad.”

“I’m pro-American,” he continued. “I want to celebrate our men and women who’ve died for us and gave their all for us, and they didn’t fight for the French, although the French were beneficiaries of it, but they were fighting for America. In fact, we know what happened with the French—no disrespect meant to the French or French people. This is a different generation now, I don’t know how they’re doing, I don’t follow what’s going on in France that closely—but I know one thing, at that time, they folded. When Adolf Hitler marched in, they folded like a cheap suitcase. I mean, it was sad. It was sad. Praise God for those French patriots who continued the resistance, and there were those, but the government itself folded up. Folded up. And see, if we let these people destroy our military with all this transgender, homosexuality, and all this, ‘We got to purge the military of these crazy patriots,’ we’ll end up in the same position.”