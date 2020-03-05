E.W. Jackson: ‘The Homovirus’ Is Destroying the American Family

Right-wing pastor E.W. Jackson said on his “The Awakening” radio program yesterday that the “homovirus” is devastating the American family and society.

Jackson, who was the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Virginia in 2013 and unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018, claimed that Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, who represents the district in which Jackson lives, was “an enemy of Christ, an enemy of God” for supporting reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

“The last thing in the world the black community needs is more destruction of the family, more attacks on the family, and that’s all this whole homosexual movement amounts to,” Jackson said. “It is a virulent, violent attack. You know what? I’m going to get in trouble for this one, but this is right off the presses: It is the homovirus for the family.”

“Of course, I am speaking from a spiritual and a psychological perspective,” he continued. “I hope that no one misunderstands my little putting together of two things, because you know we’re talking about this coronavirus. I’m not talking about physical illness. I’m not talking about pronouncing any physical curses on people. I feel the need to explain myself here. I’m talking about the spiritual and psychological element that is introduced into a community that is already having major problems with family formation, and family maintenance, and rearing of children, and now you want to throw this garbage into the mix as well.”