Doug Wilson Explains How to Make the U.S. a Christian Nation

Last week, far-right pastor Doug Wilson was interviewed by Tucker Carlson, who billed Wilson as “the Christian nationalist they warned you about.”

On Wednesday, Wilson posted a video answering various questions about his views, particularly as they relate to Christian nationalism.

Wilson summed up his position by paraphrasing Psalm 2 in declaring that the foundational principle of government must be that “there is a God and he commands earthly rulers to kiss the son.”

While Wilson said that he does not necessarily agree with the approach advocated by some Christian nationalists like Stephen Wolfe, author of “The Case for Christian Nationalism,” who believes that Christians are to use political power to impose their views on the nation because non-Christians “are not entitled to political equality,” Wilson admitted that if Wolfe and his ilk did manage to “take over” it “would be way better than what we are dealing with now.”

Eventually, Wilson addressed just how the United States could go about officially declaring itself to be a Christian nation.

Among the options Wilson floated was having the president issue a proclamation acknowledging that “Jesus rose from the dead and Congress could authorize the funds to have that proclamation printed and bound, read in the all the schools, and posted in all the federal courthouses.”

Another option would be for the Supreme Court to take up a religious liberty case and use its decision to declare that this is “a Christian nation and [has] been such from the beginning.”

Or, Wilson suggested, “the Apostle’s Creed could be incorporated into the Constitution.”

The dangerous views espoused by Wilson and other Christian nationalists have been well-documented by Right Wing Watch and examined extensively in documentaries like “God & Country” and “Bad Faith.” Various members of Congress are unabashed Christian nationalists and outside activists are already hard at work mobilizing conservative Christians to run for office and doing all they can to return former President Donald Trump to the White House. In turn, Trump has already promised to return the favor by giving them unprecedented power to use the levels of government to impose their Christian nationalist agenda on the nation.