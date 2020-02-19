Dan Bongino Warns of ‘Nightmare With Socialism’ After Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary

Right-wing commentator Dan Bongino went on a tirade on his podcast, “The Dan Bongino Show,” last week warning of the spread of socialism after Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary.

“I’m really going ‘red zone’ on what’s happening right now to this country,” Bongino said. “It’s a disgrace, and last night, a long national nightmare with socialism, sadly, was resurrected.”

Sanders won the New Hampshire primary election with 25.6 percent of the popular vote last Tuesday. Sanders, whom Bongino calls a “socialist revolutionary,” is running on the Democratic ticket and calls himself a democratic socialist deeply committed to democracy rather than as the Marxist-socialist that conservatives say that he is.

In addition to voicing his disdain for “loser Bernie bros,” the former NRATV correspondent expressed his fears that Sanders would want to “impose the pain of forced labor” on all Americans and take over their health care, businesses, and education when elected.

“You have the Democrat Party fully backing a man advocating a system that has snuffed out the lives of hundreds of millions of people,” Bongino said. “What they want is change? No, what they want is death. What do you think socialism is?”

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who once claimed the Obama administration was involved in a “fog of scandals,” may be familiar to some considering his three failed runs for Congress in Maryland and Florida and the profanity-packed phone call he had with a Politico reporter during his last congressional run in 2016.

“You know what socialist revolutionaries are? These are people—clowns, jokers and tyrants—who’ve never had a real job,” Bongino said, referring to Sanders’ supporters.

“A million revolutionaries are worthless and a plumber isn’t,” Bongino said. “They destroy and wreck everything they touch with their stupid, deadly ideas. A plumber actually fixes stuff for people and adds value to this world.”