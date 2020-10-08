Bevelyn Beatty Calls Lori Lightfoot a ‘Disgusting Homosexual Demon’

Bevelyn Beatty is a radical Christian activist who became a hero to the religious right after she was arrested this summer for defacing Black Lives Matter murals in New York City. In August, Beatty was again arrested, this time for protesting outside the home of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Beatty appeared in court Monday on the charges stemming from her August arrest, where she learned that instead of simply facing a fine, she could potentially spend up to 180 days in jail. Upon leaving the courthouse, Beatty promptly filmed a video attacking Lightfoot for being gay and warning that God would punish her for daring to “touch God’s anointed.”

“Let me tell you something, you reprobate-minded, disgusting, homosexual demon,” Beatty sneered. “You’re nasty. You lay in a bed with the same sex, yet you try to make laws of righteousness. You’re vile. You’re disgusting. You’re wicked.”

“The only thing that could revive you was Christ Jesus because you’re ugly from the inside out,” she continued. “But seeing as you refuse to accept him as your Lord and Savior and you want to come and try to touch God’s anointed ones, get ready, because I got my eyes on you. The Lord’s got his eyes on you. So, I want you to hit us with your best shot, you nasty devil. Try your best. You could never beat God. You could never stop God’s anointed from moving, and you’re vile! You’re vile. You don’t follow the laws; you try to do your own thing. You don’t stand in justice, righteousness, or truth. You’re disgusting, and you’re gonna see me. So, you go ahead and get your best little lawyers you can get, and you try your best. You’re gonna see me, and I promise you that. You ain’t gonna touch the Lord’s people.”