Dave Daubenmire Says Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Should Not Be In Office Because She’s Gay

Radical right-wing activist Dave Daubenmire used his “Pass The Salt Live” broadcast yesterday morning to declare that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is unfit for office simply because she is gay.

Showing a photo of Lightfood and her wife, Amy Eshleman, Daubenmire declared Lightfoot has no business serving in office because of the fact that she is a lesbian, claiming that her sexual orientation is proof “there is something seriously wrong with her judgment.”

“I want somebody to tell me how that woman gets elected any place, anywhere,” Daubenmire said. “That is the mayor of Chicago and her wife. … How could any sane person elect that woman to be head of the city?”

“This is the picture that the city of Chicago wants to send out to the world as the leader, as the top political leader in their city?” he asked. “You tell me that we’re dealing with sane people. We’ve gotten in this mess because we haven’t pointed out the obvious. Listen folks, there’s something seriously wrong with this woman if she would marry that other woman. There is something seriously wrong with her judgment.”