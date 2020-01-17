Anti-Choice Susan B. Anthony List Launches $52 Million Campaign to Reelect Trump and GOP Senate

Groups dedicated to eliminating abortion as a legal choice for American women are doing everything they can to reelect President Donald Trump and Republicans in the U.S. Senate. The Susan B. Anthony List and its Women Speak Out super PAC are launching a $52 million campaign effort on behalf of Trump and Republican senators, Politico reported Friday, so that they can continue their ideological takeover of the federal courts and move toward their goal of criminalizing abortion.

The plan will include advertising and field organizing in nine critical states and will use the anti-choice movement’s deceptive “infanticide” messaging to convince voters who consider themselves pro-choice “but see extreme positions like support for late-term abortion, infanticide and abortion activists posing as federal judges as a bridge too far,” according to an SBA memo obtained by Politico.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, has loudly praised the Trump administration’s anti-choice policies, its attacks on Planned Parenthood, and its expansion of the “global gag rule” that denies women in poor countries access to potentially lifesaving information. But she has called Trump’s judicial nominations “the most important thing.”

In the first year of Trump’s presidency, Dannenfelser joined dominionists Lou Engle and Cindy Jacobs for a political prayer rally on the national mall. As Right Wing Watch reported, “Participants had been told to pray in advance for God to ‘remove’ or reform four more Supreme Court justices to clear the way for Trump to appoint more anti-choice justices. Engle took up that ‘reform or resign’ prayer from the stage, saying ‘we have a three-year window for a massive shift.’” That same rally encouraged women to forgive their abusers as “an act of spiritual warfare” against the spirit of angry feminism.

Dannenfelser has come a long way from the early days of the 2016 campaign, when she was among a group of activists who urged voters to pick anyone but Trump because they were “disgusted by Mr. Trump’s treatment of individuals, women, in particular.”