Andrew Wommack Says Those Who Support Trans Rights Are Following ‘A Doctrine of the Devil’

Right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack hosted his weekly Bible study program on YouTube Tuesday night, during which he declared that people who fight for transgender rights are “controlled by the devil” and those who support transgender rights are unknowingly following the “doctrine of the devil.”

“It’s not just people with a different opinion,” Wommack said. “It’s not just some people have a different take on things. It is literally doctrines of the devil. They are taking children as young as four and five years old and telling them that you were born in the wrong body, you’re actually a woman in a man’s body or a man in a woman’s body. And they are surgically altering them and giving them hormone blockers and stuff. I’m telling you, this is not just a different opinion, somebody that has a little different way of looking at things; it is a doctrine of demons. It is demonic, and the people who are doing it are being influenced and controlled by the devil.”

“That a man can just choose to be a woman, he can choose to go into a women’s restroom because he feels like a woman today, that is nothing but an excuse for perverts,” Wommack continued. “It’s wrong. It is a doctrine of devils. And I know a lot of people can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m not saying anything that the word of God isn’t saying. It is demonic, and it is a doctrine of the devil. Now, I will admit this: There are some people who are being influenced by just going with the crowd, they are just following the flow, and they may not be demon-possessed, and they may not be themselves being totally controlled by the devil, but it is a doctrine of the devil, they are following that.”