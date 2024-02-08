Andrew Wommack Says It Would Be Worth Having A Civil War To Turn This Nation Back To God

“FlashPoint” is a Christian nationalist program produced by televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s Victory Channel network that is poised to hit the road in 2024, seeking to mobilize conservative Christians heading into the November elections.

Featuring a rotating roster of MAGA cultists, self-proclaimed “prophets,” and various conspiracy theorists, “FlashPoint” is scheduled to make its first stop at evangelist Andrew Wommack’s Charis Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado, tonight. Wommack is a far-right anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist who believes that Christians such as himself “are supposed to be ruling in this world” and is doing his best to make that happen in Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday night’s edition of Wommack’s “Truth & Liberty” program, he interviewed “FlashPoint” host Gene Bailey about the upcoming event at Charis and during the course of the program, he took a call from a viewer who wanted to know if it is possible to bring about a “grace revolution” in the United States and create a nation that will “use the Bible as the Constitution.”

Wommack responded that the U.S. does not need a new Constitution because the one we have is “one of the great things that God has done” and is literally on par with the Bible.

“I don’t believe we need to come up with a new Constitution,” Wommack said. “The one we have is fine. The problem is people aren’t following it. Our Constitution—if you were to put it into biblical terms—if they were still writing the Bible today, I believe that the American Constitution and the founding of this nation would be in Scripture as one of the great things that God has done.”

Wommack went on to say that if Trump gets back into the White House, the U.S. could very well face another civil war, which Wommack said would be worth having if it would turn this nation back to God and the Constitution.

“If Trump gets back in, there are people that are saying that they will physically fight,” Wommack stated. “I’ve actually had people say that if Trump was to be elected, if we got a conservative Congress, that they fear that we would have another civil war. And you know what? I don’t want to civil war. I don’t know anybody that does, but would it be worth it to turn this nation back? I believe it would.”