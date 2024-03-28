AFA Wants Trump to Pick Evangelicals with Right-Wing ‘Biblical Worldview’ for Supreme Court

Religious-right legal activist Phillip Jauregui appeared on the American Family Radio’s “At the Core” program with host Walker Wildmon yesterday to complain about the lack of conservative evangelical Supreme Court justices and to tout the Center’s “green list” of potential Republican nominees who meet the Center’s “biblical worldview” standard. Wildmon, the grandson of AFA Founder Don Wildmon, heads AFA Action, its political advocacy affiliate. Jauregui runs the Center for Judicial Renewal, one of AFA Action’s projects.

Wildmon notes that former President Donald Trump reportedly plans to release a list of 20 potential Supreme Court nominees—a campaign tactic that won him support from conservative evangelical and Catholic activists in 2016 and 2020. While Jauregui has praised the strategy of naming names, he told Wildmon this week that it’s “probably a bad idea” for Trump to release such a long list, because “we’ve spent thousands of hours on this and we can’t find 20” who meet the Center’s narrow “biblical worldview” standard.

As Right Wing Watch reported in September, the Center is compiling dossiers evaluating the faith, church attendance, and families of conservative judges whose names have been floated as potential Supreme Court nominees. “In my own experience of evaluating hundreds of judicial nominees and then observing their performance on the bench, I conclude that the greatest predicter of their faithful and constitutional performance on the bench is their ‘worldview’ or ‘Christian faith,’” writes Jauregui on AFA Action’s website.

Jauregui claims that this brazen Christian nationalist standard does not violate the Constitution’s ban on religious tests for public office because the Center and its allies are simply private individuals making recommendations. On “At the Core,” he cited other religious-right leaders who are “on board” with the project, including David Barton, Tony Perkins, Michele Bachmann, and Gary Bauer.

The Center has apparently not found even one more acceptable potential nominee since September, because the “green list” Jauregui and Wildmon talked about on “At the Core” is the same six-person list they revealed at last fall’s Pray Vote Stand conference. From September’s Right Wing Watch report:

Jauregui has long had strong views on these issues. As head of the Judicial Action Group in 2018, he was so convinced that God had anointed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court that when Trump instead chose Brett Kavanaugh as his second nominee, Jauregui denounced Kavanaugh as a “usurper” and warned that God would destroy him if he did not withdraw.