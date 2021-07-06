Trending

15 Law Enforcement Officers Charged In Capitol Insurrection

By Right Wing Watch Staff | July 6, 2021 11:56 am

From the Right Wing Watch special report, “The Cops Who Joined the Insurrection: Racism, Authoritarianism and Violence.” Read the report here.

 

Known Law Enforcement Officers (Active & Retired) Charged with Crimes in the Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

NAME LAW ENFORCEMENT ENTITY POP. OF JURISDICTION STATE CHARGES
CALDWELL, Thomas Federal Bureau of Investigation (2009-2010)   330 million   Va. Conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; tampering with documents or proceedings
CARPENTER, Sara New York City Police Dept.(1994-2004)   8.2 million   N.Y. Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol rounds
CHWIESIUK, Karol Chicago Police Dept.(2018-present; relieved of police powers June 2)   2.1 million   Ill. Knowingly entering or Remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
COLON, Louis Enrique Blue Springs Police Dept.(2003-2006)   54,850   Mo. Conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon
DAUGHTRY, Michael Shane Pelham Police Dept.   (fired in 2020)   3,549   Ga. Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds and aiding and abetting
FISCHER, Joseph Wayne North Cornwall Police Dept.                (suspended after Feb. 19 arrest; 18-year veteran)   7,931   Penn. Civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and aiding and abetting; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive Conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building
FRACKER, Jacob Rocky Mount  Police Dept.(fired Jan.26, after arrest; served 18 months)   4,745   Va. Obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds
HARDIN, Michael Lee Salt Lake City Police Dept. (retired in 2017; served 20 years on the force)  1.2 million   Utah Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building
HOSTETTER, Alan La Habra Police Dept.(former CHIEF; ret. 2010; formerly of Fortuna PD and other law enforcement positions for 20 years.)   60,594   Calif.  Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building and grounds and carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon; 
LENTZ, Nicholes North Miami Beach P.D.(left in 2020; Port St. Lucie PD 2014-2016)   42,971   Fla. Entering and remaining on restricted building or grounds; disruptive and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds
PHAM, Tam Dinh Houston Police Dept.(resigned Jan. 14; 18-year veteran)   2.3 million   Texas Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds wiithout lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
ROBERTSON, Thomas Rocky Mount  Police Dept.(fired Jan.26, after arrest; served 16 years)   4,745   Va. Obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; vIolent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds. PROSECUTORS HAVE REQUESTED ROBERTSON’S BOND BE REVOKED 
STEELE, Laura High Point Police Dept.(1992-2004 – fired; school officer)   111,714   N.C. Conspiracy; obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
SUAREZ, Marissa A. Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office                    (resigned after arrest)

 

   Monmouth County Jail :835   N.J. Entering building without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct; parading,  demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building
WEBSTER, Thomas New York City Police Dept (retired 2011)   8.2 million   N.Y. Assault of federal officer with a deadly weapon, obstruction, disorderly contact and more.

Click on name or charges to view charging documents.

