Michele Bachmann Claims the ‘Progressive Left’ Carried Out the Capitol Insurrection to Put Trump Down the ‘Memory Hole’

Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann continues to baselessly insist that the insurrection on Jan. 6 in which Trump supporters stormed the U.S Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election as president was actually carried out by “the progressive left.”

During an appearance on Jan Markell’s “Understanding the Times” radio program Sunday, Bachmann claimed that the insurrection was really a false flag operation carried out by liberals for the purpose of harming the MAGA movement and undermining President Donald Trump’s legacy.

“Jan. 6, we’re all told that that’s the worst day that ever happened, these were the worst riots in America,” Bachmann said. “It absolutely wasn’t. It is my opinion that this was a theatrical event that the progressive left put on. The individuals who were the instigators, who brought this about, these were agitators brought in to create this problem. I believe it was specifically done to rebrand Donald Trump as being an insurrectionist and a leader of a terrorist movement. I also believe that this was done to rebrand the Make America Great agenda—because remember, that was considered extremely popular by about 80 million Americans—so they wanted to rebrand Make America Great as an evil thing and those of us who supported Donald Trump and that agenda as evil and terrorists.”

“That’s all a lie,” she continued. “In the last five months, you wouldn’t even know that Donald J. Trump was ever the president. You wouldn’t even know that those four years of his presidency existed. George Orwell wrote a book, ‘1984.’ He talked about a concept called the memory hole; if the government in charge didn’t want you to remember someone, they put them in the memory hole. Donald J. Trump has been put in a memory hole, Make America Great Again has been put in a memory hole.”