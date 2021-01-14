Willful Ignorance? Eric Metaxas Clings to Voter Fraud Conspiracy Theories That Have Been Repeatedly Debunked

Despite the fact the President Donald Trump has less than a week left in his presidency, some of his most ardent supporters continue to hold regular prayer calls in which they ask God to perform a miracle that will allow Trump to remain in office.

A group of these activists gathered Wednesday night for a “Global Prayer Call,” the 23rd such call they’ve held since the election, during which right-wing author, radio host, and Trump-cultist Eric Metaxas continued to baselessly insist that the election was stolen from Trump through massive voter fraud.

“Give us transparency,” Metaxas said, ​referring to a video that showed election workers using the normal process for unpacking paper ballots stored in document cases. “Show us why did those people roll out suitcases when everybody took off, and why did they pull out votes? What was that? Can you give us an explanation? There are innumerable stories like this. No one dealt with it. They said, ‘Shut up, shut up, shut up,’ and they wanted to run out the clock.”

The deep irony at the heart of the right-wing conspiracy theory alleging that the election was stolen is that those who promote it inevitably insist that the press and elected officials have refused to even investigate their claims when, in reality, their claims have been repeatedly debunked, but conspiracy theorists like Metaxas refuse to acknowledge the truth.

In the case of the allegation peddled by Metaxas that Georgia election workers pulled out a hidden “suitcase” filled with fraudulent ballots after election observers had been sent home on election night, that claim has been debunked countless times.

The New York Times debunked it:

Gabriel Sterling, the voting implementation manager in Georgia and a Republican, said in the news conference that watching the entire surveillance footage of Election Day showed that workers had first packed the suitcases with valid, uncounted ballots and then later unpacked those same ballots. They had not taken out suitcases full of fake ballots, he said. “The reason they were packed away is because they were under the misbegotten impression that they were getting to go home, which, if you notice when you go back to see the videos on this, they were packing these things up 10, 10:30 at night,” Mr. Sterling said.