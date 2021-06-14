Tony Perkins Offers Tips on ‘Surviving the Rainbow Onslaught’ During Pride Month

It is a well-known fact that religious-right activists and organizations are vehemently opposed to Pride Month, so it was no surprise to see the Family Research Council dedicate last Wednesday’s episode of its weekly “Pray, Vote, Stand” program to railing against the celebration of LGBTQ equality and offering conservative Christians tips on “surviving the rainbow onslaught.”

“You can’t turn on the television, shop for cereal, or scroll through Facebook without being hit over the head with LGBT pride,” griped FRC President Tony Perkins. “Thanks to ‘woke’ corporate America and the most radical administration in history, there’s no escaping the left’s forced sexual revolution.”

“How did we get to the point where celebrating sex and transgenderism became a 30-day event that rivals Christmas?” he continued. “We have a president who’s flying the rainbow flag above the U.S. flag at our embassies, a Democratic Congress that thinks the military should salute pride on base, and a White House that brags [that] almost 1 percent of its 1,500 appointees are LGBT. You can’t blame people for wondering: When did we become identified by our sexual proclivities? The world is upside down when American pride is something we should apologize, for but sexual perversion is the stuff of parades. Just a few decades ago, these activists said all they wanted was recognition, autonomy, coexistence. Now, a handful of years after Obergefell, it’s not enough to leave them alone with their choices; they demand validation, affirmation, celebration. Pride is the new religion, and everyone must bow a knee to their sexual gods or face the left’s fiery furnace.”

“Is it just me or is it almost like a neon sign that this is called ‘Pride’ Month?” Perkins asked right-wing theologian Wayne Grudem later in the broadcast. “The very thing that when we read throughout Scripture is the downfall of man is pride. It’s almost as if—as I prayed a few moments ago—[we’re] shaking a collective fist in the face of God.”

“You wonder if the spiritual forces behind Pride Month have tipped their hand,” Grudem replied.