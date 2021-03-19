Tony Perkins Says Biden’s Agenda Is ‘Literally From the Pit of Hell’

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins appeared at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills in California on Wednesday night for a conversation with right-wing pastor Jack Hibbs about current events.

Perkins kicked things off by declaring that the political agenda being enacted by President Joe Biden is “literally from the pit of hell” and warning that it will provoke God into unleashing his judgment upon this nation.

“These are challenging times” Perkins said. “The policies that are coming out of this administration are literally from the pit of hell.”

“America is in a very, very, I would say, precarious situation,” he added. “We’ve seen idolatry in different forms, but now it is so blatant. We’re in the 11th hour and I believe America is in serious trouble. We are literally shaking our fists in the face of God and challenging God, ‘If you’re really God, you do something.’ And he is God, and he will do something. That’s why I believe it is incumbent upon the church—followers of Jesus Christ—to cry out for God’s mercy, and a move of his spirit like we’ve never seen before in this nation.”