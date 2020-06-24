Steve Deace Wants to See Trump ‘Hang Some Antifa Members’

Right-wing radio host Steve Deace said on his Monday program that he wants to see anti-fascism activists “hanging from gallows in Trump ties.”

Deace, whose program airs on Glenn Beck’s The Blaze network, was taking calls from listeners regarding President Donald Trump’s lackluster rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend. A listener named Matthew called in to share his experience at the rally, which he said was poorly organized and generally uninspired. Matthew faulted Trump for appearing tired and for needlessly rambling on about being able to drink water and walk down a ramp instead of talking about how he is going to protect the Constitution.

Deace agreed that he doesn’t want to hear Trump prattle on but wants to see him take action.

“I want to see him take his tie off, Matthew, and hang some antifa members with it,” Deace said. “I want to see antifa members hanging from gallows in Trump ties. That’s what I would like to see.”