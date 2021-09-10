Sean Feucht’s ‘Super-Spreader’ Road Show Returns to Washington, D.C. 

Sean Feucht, a missionary, musician, and failed congressional candidate who met with former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, is bringing his COVID-be-damned tour of worship rallies to the nation’s capital this weekend, along with an organizing event sponsored by Hold the Line, a “political activist movement” that Feucht launched after voters in his northern California congressional district rejected his congressional bid last year.

This weekend’s events include a Hold the Line event at the Trump International Hotel during the day on Saturday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and a “Day of Prayer for America” on the National Mall on Saturday evening. Sunday features prayer gatherings at the Supreme Court, White House, and Lincoln Memorial capped off by a worship gathering on the National Mall Sunday evening.

Scheduled speakers for Saturday’s Hold the Line gathering include California pastor-politician Rob McCoy, an ally of Christian nationalist political operative David Lane; religious-right podcaster and author David Harris, Jr.; pastor-podcaster Landon Schott; pastor and End Times author Phil Hotsenpiller; and Timmy Teepell, who is scheduled to make a presentation about polling and the 2022 elections.

Feucht has kept up an ambitious touring schedule of public “worship protest” events under the banner of “Let Us Worship”—a rebuke to pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings—and he has mocked public health officials’ concerns about his large events during the COVID-19 pandemic by selling T-shirts that say, “Jesus Christ Super-Spreader.” His tour included an Aug. 28 stop at Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, home of the ever-shouting hard-right pastor Greg Locke.

Last year, Feucht held a worship rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. nine days before the 2020 Election and just one day before the U.S. Senate voted to confirm former President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee, now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Among those who attended was Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

On Aug. 5, Feucht joined a prayer call hosted by Intercessors for America, a network of “prayer warriors” who mobilized evangelical support for Trump during his campaigns and presidency. Feucht said that “you can feel the demonic agendas rising within government leaders.” He prayed that God would raise up “Daniels” in government who are “willing to take a stand for righteousness.”

Feucht used the call to promote this weekend’s events, saying it was a “miracle” that he was given a permit. He said Sunday night’s event will be “full-blown Let Us Worship rumble revival in Washington, D.C.,” adding that “I don’t know if there’s any city in America” that needs revival more.

Religious-right culture warriors, especially those connected to dominionist Pentecostal churches, often describe religious revival as the first step toward societal “transformation.” This week, religion writer Julia Duin wrote at Newsweek about Feucht’s efforts to rouse revival through his high-energy public worship services as part of an evangelical counterculture’s hope that revival will be the answer to dwindling church attendance.

Update: Religious-right radio host and “Stop the Steal” activist Eric Metaxas reports that he and Feucht met with Trump to record a statement for this weekend’s activities:

Here’s a Let Us Worship video promoting this weekend’s events: