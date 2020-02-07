Romney’s ‘False Religion’ Explains Vote on Impeachment, Says ‘Prophet’ Wanda Alger

Wanda Alger, a “field correspondent” with the “prayer warrior” network Intercessors for America, has declared that God told her that Mitt Romney voted to impeach President Donald Trump because “his heart has been misdirected by his own insecurities and false religion.” Alger’s “prophetic message” was published Friday by Charisma, a media operation focused on Pentecostal and charismatic Christians.

Romney’s faith, Mormonism, has long been denounced by some religious-right activists, including one of Trump’s most visible and vocal cheerleaders, Robert Jeffress, who warned back in 2008 that America would face God’s judgment if it elected a Mormon to be president.

But Romney is not the only Trump critic God is mad at, according to Alger:

While watching the final vote in the impeachment trial of President Trump Wednesday, the fear of the Lord came upon me, and I heard this message from heaven’s court: ‘That which was rendered today has been recorded on high. Those who spoke their judgments against My choice have sealed their own fate. Their verbal assent has rendered them guilty of rebellion and insurrection, and the consequences will be of their own doing. ‘Know that in this day, the words you speak carry weight in the spirit and draw their own power. By your judgments, you will be writing your own future and determining that which comes to you.’

Charisma relentlessly promotes Trump as having been anointed by God. Charisma CEO Stephen Strang has published multiple pro-Trump books, and said in November that Satan was behind the impeachment inquiry and other “demonic attacks” on Trump. Strang wrote then that “Donald Trump has been raised up by God to stop our nation’s headlong plunge into total depravity.”

While God, speaking through Alger, did not actually name-check Romney, there’s no question that Alger’s message suggests that the former GOP nominee was singled out for divine rebuke. Back to Alger’s “prophetic message”:

‘For one who spoke today, the spirit of Saul revealed itself. The man whom many believed to be My hope for this country in 2012 is now seen for his true nature. His verdict against the president of his own party now reveals the bitter root deep within his heart. Though he believes his intentions to be noble, his heart has been misdirected by his own insecurities and false religion. This is why I gave you four more years until I could bring another whose heart was made ready.’

Trump’s “Amen corner” of dominionists and prosperity gospel preachers has long compared him to a wide range of Biblical figures. In Alger’s telling, God compares Trump to King David.

‘Just as David was a man of war set in place to establish My kingdom reign, so is this one who now sits in the Oval Office. Though his path was rocky and his methods crude, his heart has been formed and his character even now being molded. Battling dark powers far worse than David ever saw, I am teaching him, and you, to rule in the midst of your enemies.’

God also had instructions for the church to “rise up” and take their “seats in heavenly places”—reflecting a belief that when Christ comes to reign on earth, believers will rule with him. As Lou Engle puts it, “The church’s vocation is to rule history with God.” Alger relates:

‘Even as the storms continue to rage and the waves seek to take you under, know that I have given you the authority needed to rise above them and stand with heaven. Declare the throne’s edicts and be My ambassadors of true justice. ‘This is your time. The fullness of My time has not yet come. You have been given all you need. I say to rise up and take your seats in heavenly places. The ekklesia of God is now in session.’

Dominionist speakers frequently use the term ekklesia to refer to the church acting as God’s governing body on earth. Back to Alger, now writing as herself: