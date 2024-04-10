Right Wing Round-Up: We Won’t Get Fooled Again

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 10, 2024 4:00 pm
  • Eric Killelea @ The Houston Chronicle: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pushes pastors to run for political office

    • During a private meeting at Ed Young’s Second Baptist Church in Houston, dozens of right-wing Christians strategized how to win seats in the 2024 elections.

  • Alanna Vagianos @ HuffPost: Donald Trump Claims He Won’t Sign A National Abortion Ban If Elected

    • Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he won’t sign a national abortion ban if elected in November — but cleared up nothing about whether he or his appointees would implement a backdoor ban.

  • Phillip Nieto @ Mediaite: Trump Claims ‘Any Jewish Person’ Who Votes For Biden ‘Should Have Their Head Examined’

    • Trump told reporters that Biden had abandoned Israel before going on to claim that Jewish supporters of the president need to “have their head examined.”

  • Brad Reed @ Raw Story: ‘Lied to us for decades’: Christian conservative uncorks Biblical rant on GOP

    • Christian conservative broadcaster Steve Deace is not at all happy with the way that former President Donald Trump and many Republicans have run away from the issue of abortion rights.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Questions surrounding Ted Cruz’s podcast spark FEC complaint

    • The media company supporting Ted Cruz’s podcast has sent a lot of money to a pro-Cruz super PAC. The result is a new Federal Election Commission complaint.

  • Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: QAnon/Pizzagate filmmaker claims Trump said he wants to watch his conspiracy theory movie

    • QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist filmmaker Mike Smith and Mary Flynn O’Neill, the sister of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, claimed that Donald Trump said he wanted to watch Smith’s conspiracy theory movie Into the Light. The claim comes after Trump appeared on stage with Smith at a recent event at Mar-a-Lago that featured a screening of the film and the former president receiving an award from Michael Flynn for supposedly combating human trafficking.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Dan Patrick David Lane Donald Trump Mary O'Neill Steve Deace Ted Cruz Round-Up American Renewal Project

You Might Also Like