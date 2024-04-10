Right Wing Round-Up: We Won’t Get Fooled Again

Eric Killelea @ The Houston Chronicle: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pushes pastors to run for political office

During a private meeting at Ed Young’s Second Baptist Church in Houston, dozens of right-wing Christians strategized how to win seats in the 2024 elections.

Alanna Vagianos @ HuffPost: Donald Trump Claims He Won’t Sign A National Abortion Ban If Elected

Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he won’t sign a national abortion ban if elected in November — but cleared up nothing about whether he or his appointees would implement a backdoor ban.

Phillip Nieto @ Mediaite: Trump Claims ‘Any Jewish Person’ Who Votes For Biden ‘Should Have Their Head Examined’

Trump told reporters that Biden had abandoned Israel before going on to claim that Jewish supporters of the president need to “have their head examined.”

Brad Reed @ Raw Story: ‘Lied to us for decades’: Christian conservative uncorks Biblical rant on GOP

Christian conservative broadcaster Steve Deace is not at all happy with the way that former President Donald Trump and many Republicans have run away from the issue of abortion rights.

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Questions surrounding Ted Cruz’s podcast spark FEC complaint

The media company supporting Ted Cruz’s podcast has sent a lot of money to a pro-Cruz super PAC. The result is a new Federal Election Commission complaint.

Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: QAnon/Pizzagate filmmaker claims Trump said he wants to watch his conspiracy theory movie