Right Wing Round-Up: Unfit And Disqualified

Nicole Narea @ Vox: Mark Robinson, the North Carolina GOP nominee for governor, is off the rails even by MAGA standards

The Republican Party under Donald Trump has habitually elevated extreme right-wing candidates who can’t find enough support outside of hardcore partisans to win elections. But Mark Robinson, who won the GOP nomination for governor of North Carolina Tuesday night, is a special case even by the modern GOP’s standards.

John Fea @ Current: More cherry-picking from the Bartons

He wants his audience to believe that the founders sought national unity at the time the Revolution through the “general principles of Christianity.”

Telling Jefferson Lies: Conspiracy of Silence

After David Barton’s book The Jefferson Lies was pulled from publication in August, 2012, some Christian organizations wrote critical articles and publicly distanced themselves from Barton and Wallbuilders. Other groups some were caught off guard. The leaders of these groups knew they had false and misleading material being offered to their constituents, but they didn’t make any moves to remove it.

Dan Diamond and Alex Horton @ The Washington Post: Navy demoted Ronny Jackson after probe into White House behavior

Jackson is no longer a retired admiral. The Navy demoted him in July 2022 following a damaging Pentagon inspector general’s report that substantiated allegations about his inappropriate behavior as a White House physician.

Julie Roys @ The Roys Report: Charismatic Christian Leaders Declare Mike Bickle ‘Unfit’ and ‘Disqualified’ from Ministry

Eight, prominent, charismatic and Messianic Christian leaders today released a joint statement, declaring International House of Prayer Kansas City (IHOPKC) Founder Mike Bickle “unfit” and “disqualified from public ministry.”

Steven Monacelli @ The Daily Dot: A new social network built on a vision of Christian supremacy in America gains traction with GOP politicians