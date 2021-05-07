Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: Unbiblical Behavior

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 7, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian Ministry Fires MAGA-Loving “Prophet” for “Unbiblical Behavior.”
  • David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: Shadowy Right Wing Group One Step Closer to Overturning Arizona City’s New LGBTQ Civil Rights Protections.
  • Sarah Rumpf @ Mediaite: Tucker Carlson Doubles Down on Batsh** Vaccine Fearmongering, Blames Biden For His Inability to Understand Facts.
  • Zachary Petrizzo @ Salon: Right-wing provocateurs Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman in more trouble over racist robocalls.
  • Joe Jervis: Giuliani Fires Multiple Staffers As Legal Bills Pile Up.
  • John Fea: Joe Biden did not mention God in his National Day of Prayer proclamation. Conservative evangelicals are not happy.

Tags: Jack Burkman Jacob Wohl Jeff Jansen Rudy Giuliani Tucker Carlson Joe Biden Round-Up

