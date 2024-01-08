Right Wing Round-Up: Trump’s Christian Task Force

Jerod MacDonald-Evoy @ The Arizona Mirror: Ex-Gosar staffers have voiced racism, antisemitism and homophobia on social media.

Two staffers who worked previously for Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar in his congressional office since 2021 have expressed deeply racist, homophobic and antisemitic beliefs.

Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: Lauren Boebert’s Ex Called The Cops After Physical Fight in Public on Saturday Night.

On Saturday night, three years to the day after supporters of Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol building, election objecting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is the subject of an active police investigation into an alleged physical altercation with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant in her district Saturday night.

Diana Falzone @ Media Matters: Roger Stone Spoke With Cop Pal About Assassinating Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler.

“It’s time to do it,” Stone told Greco. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.”

Jacob Ogles @ Florida Politics: Christian Ziegler out as Florida GOP Chair.

The Republican Party of Florida has formally removed Christian Ziegler as Chairman … Ziegler, who has been embroiled in a sex scandal for months, did not show up for the vote, a difference from a few weeks ago when he pleaded his case to the party’s state executive committee.

Angry White Men: Nick Fuentes: ‘We Should Celebrate January 6’.

Some far-right voices have adopted the false claim that the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was a false flag instigated by federal agents. White supremacist live streamer Nick Fuentes, on the other hand, pushed back on this conspiracy, claiming that it detracted from the narrative that Jan. 6 was a “rebellion” that should be “celebrate[d].”

Payton Armstrong @ Media Matters: Top Oklahoma education official Ryan Walters cheers conspiracy theorist while appearing on her show.

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters praised conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine during a nearly 25-minute interview on the December 19, 2023, edition of her show.

Sarah Posner @ MSNBC: Trump just promised an authoritarian ‘task force’ to impose Christian ideology.