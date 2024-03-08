Right Wing Round-Up: There Goes My Hero

- Jennifer Cohn @ Bucks County Beacon: Shocking Online Manifesto Reveals Project 2025’s Link to a Coordinated ‘Christian Nationalism Project’
- Nikki McCann Ramirez and Asawin Suebsaeng @ Rolling Stone: ‘What the Hell Am I Watching’: Republicans Torch Their Own SOTU Rebuttal
- Josh Fiallo @ The Daily Beast: RNC Hands the Keys Over to Trump and His Handpicked Squad of Election Deniers
- Sarah Rumpf @ Mediaite: He’s Back: George Santos Announces Run For Congress in Totally Different District
- Christian Right Observer Weekly: Volume 8
- Angry White Men: Stew Peters: Nazi Book Burnings Were ‘Awesome’ And Adolf Hitler Was A ‘Hero’
“The Statement on Christian Nationalism” seeks to implement a Scripture-based system of government whereby Christ-ordained “civil magistrates” exercise authority over the American public.
Alabama Sen. Katie Britt was panned after delivering the most bizarre State of the Union rebuttal in recent memory.
Trump’s RNC purge is officially underway as the party selects a group of election deniers and MAGA devotees to leadership.
Santos crashing the party wasn’t enough spotlight for him and he tweeted during President Joe Biden’s speech that he would be running for re-election, this time in a different district.
CROW’s 7 stories on the Christian Right that you need read this week.
White nationalist broadcaster Stew Peters praised the Nazi regime over their infamous book burnings and persecution of LGBTQ people. Peters, who denies the Holocaust and has given a platform to Neo-Nazis and other antisemites, claimed that these book burnings were “awesome,” and referred to Adolf Hitler as a “hero.”