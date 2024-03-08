Right Wing Round-Up: There Goes My Hero

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 8, 2024 5:10 pm
  • Jennifer Cohn @ Bucks County Beacon: Shocking Online Manifesto Reveals Project 2025’s Link to a Coordinated ‘Christian Nationalism Project’

    • “The Statement on Christian Nationalism” seeks to implement a Scripture-based system of government whereby Christ-ordained “civil magistrates” exercise authority over the American public.

  • Nikki McCann Ramirez and Asawin Suebsaeng @ Rolling Stone: ‘What the Hell Am I Watching’: Republicans Torch Their Own SOTU Rebuttal

    • Alabama Sen. Katie Britt was panned after delivering the most bizarre State of the Union rebuttal in recent memory.

  • Josh Fiallo @ The Daily Beast: RNC Hands the Keys Over to Trump and His Handpicked Squad of Election Deniers

    • Trump’s RNC purge is officially underway as the party selects a group of election deniers and MAGA devotees to leadership.

  • Sarah Rumpf @ Mediaite: He’s Back: George Santos Announces Run For Congress in Totally Different District

    • Santos crashing the party wasn’t enough spotlight for him and he tweeted during President Joe Biden’s speech that he would be running for re-election, this time in a different district.

  • Christian Right Observer Weekly: Volume 8

    • CROW’s 7 stories on the Christian Right that you need read this week.

  • Angry White Men: Stew Peters: Nazi Book Burnings Were ‘Awesome’ And Adolf Hitler Was A ‘Hero’

    • White nationalist broadcaster Stew Peters praised the Nazi regime over their infamous book burnings and persecution of LGBTQ people. Peters, who denies the Holocaust and has given a platform to Neo-Nazis and other antisemites, claimed that these book burnings were “awesome,” and referred to Adolf Hitler as a “hero.”

Tags: Dusty Deevers George Santos Katie Britt Stew Peters William Wolfe Christian Nationalism Round-Up

