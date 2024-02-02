Right Wing Round-Up: The Where’s Waldo Of Christian Nationalism

- Warren Throckmorton: Telling Jefferson Lies: Where’s Waldo the Anointed?
- Matthew Chapman @ Raw Story: Republican lawmaker suggests immigrants should be thrown out of helicopters .
- Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: He Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct. Then Trump Hired Him. Then He Was Indicted in Mar-a-Lago Case.
- Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: This Lawmaker Wants to Jail People for Watching Porn.
- Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Texas lawmaker: I want Christian chaplains in schools to “put God back in government.”
“You know, he is the where’s Waldo of the movement. He’s a little bit everywhere.” Katherine Stewart, author of Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Christian Nationalism.
Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) appeared to suggest migrants should be extrajudicially murdered in a social media post on Thursday.
Trump body man Walt Nauta is a critical figure in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Trump only hired him after Nauta was dismissed from the White House over sexual harassment claims.
Oklahoma lawmaker Dusty Deevers is a hardcore Christian nationalist who believes the government should “terrorize evildoers.”
State Sen. Mayes Middleton admitted the true intent of his chaplains-in-schools bill.