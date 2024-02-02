Right Wing Round-Up: The Where’s Waldo Of Christian Nationalism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 2, 2024 5:11 pm
  • Warren Throckmorton: Telling Jefferson Lies: Where’s Waldo the Anointed?

    • “You know, he is the where’s Waldo of the movement. He’s a little bit everywhere.” Katherine Stewart, author of Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Christian Nationalism.

  • Matthew Chapman @ Raw Story: Republican lawmaker suggests immigrants should be thrown out of helicopters .

    • Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) appeared to suggest migrants should be extrajudicially murdered in a social media post on Thursday.

  • Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: He Was Accused of Sexual Misconduct. Then Trump Hired Him. Then He Was Indicted in Mar-a-Lago Case.

    • Trump body man Walt Nauta is a critical figure in the Mar-a-Lago documents case. Trump only hired him after Nauta was dismissed from the White House over sexual harassment claims.

  • Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: This Lawmaker Wants to Jail People for Watching Porn.

    • Oklahoma lawmaker Dusty Deevers is a hardcore Christian nationalist who believes the government should “terrorize evildoers.”

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Texas lawmaker: I want Christian chaplains in schools to “put God back in government.”

    • State Sen. Mayes Middleton admitted the true intent of his chaplains-in-schools bill.

Tags: David Barton Dusty Deevers Mayes Middleton Mike Collins Walt Nauta Round-Up

