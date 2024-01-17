Right Wing Round-Up: The Praetorian Guard of Donald Trump

- Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Christian Nationalists Team Up on Illicit Push to Get Churches to Campaign for Trump.
- Peter Stone @ The Guardian: Election-denying MyPillow chief plots TV expansion in bid to help Trump.
- Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: A natural disaster destroyed hate-preacher Greg Locke’s tent church (again).
- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Wisconsin Republicans whine about gerrymandering, despite their record.
- Warren Throckmorton: Telling Jefferson Lies.
- Media Matters: After previously dining with Trump, Nick Fuentes gives Nazi salute and discusses his willingness to commit violence for Trump.
Far-right “apostle” Lance Wallnau and Turning Point USA are partnering on a campaign to turn swing-state churches into Trump turnout machines.
The MyPillow chief, Mike Lindell, a close ally and cheerleader for Donald Trump and his bogus stolen election claims, is expanding his own conspiratorial TV network, while aggressively stumping for Trump again and fighting defamation lawsuits from two electronic voting firms, one of which wants over $1bn in damages.
On Monday, Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke announced that the nasty weather—more than 7 inches of snow—had destroyed the circus tent he calls Global Vision Bible Church.
The GOP leader whose conference embraced brazen gerrymandering now feels justified in complaining about others’ willingness to engage in gerrymandering.
In April 2012, Thomas Nelson published The Jefferson Lies, a book about Thomas Jefferson written by David Barton. By August of the same year, the publisher had removed the book from publication. What happened? This series tells that story and so much more.
On the evening that Trump won the Iowa GOP caucus, Fuentes spoke out about his loyalty to Trump — while giving a Nazi salute and discussing his willingness to commit extrajudicial violence for “Supreme Leader Trump.”