Right Wing Round-Up: The Praetorian Guard of Donald Trump

Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Christian Nationalists Team Up on Illicit Push to Get Churches to Campaign for Trump.

Far-right “apostle” Lance Wallnau and Turning Point USA are partnering on a campaign to turn swing-state churches into Trump turnout machines.

Peter Stone @ The Guardian: Election-denying MyPillow chief plots TV expansion in bid to help Trump.

The MyPillow chief, Mike Lindell, a close ally and cheerleader for Donald Trump and his bogus stolen election claims, is expanding his own conspiratorial TV network, while aggressively stumping for Trump again and fighting defamation lawsuits from two electronic voting firms, one of which wants over $1bn in damages.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: A natural disaster destroyed hate-preacher Greg Locke’s tent church (again).

On Monday, Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke announced that the nasty weather—more than 7 inches of snow—had destroyed the circus tent he calls Global Vision Bible Church.

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Wisconsin Republicans whine about gerrymandering, despite their record.

The GOP leader whose conference embraced brazen gerrymandering now feels justified in complaining about others’ willingness to engage in gerrymandering.

Warren Throckmorton: Telling Jefferson Lies.

In April 2012, Thomas Nelson published The Jefferson Lies, a book about Thomas Jefferson written by David Barton. By August of the same year, the publisher had removed the book from publication. What happened? This series tells that story and so much more.

Media Matters: After previously dining with Trump, Nick Fuentes gives Nazi salute and discusses his willingness to commit violence for Trump.