Right Wing Round-Up: Ordained by God

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 26, 2023 5:03 pm
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Chris Russo Jen Pippin Jonathan Cahn Mike Johnson Rick Wiles Round-Up Moms for Liberty Trunews

You Might Also Like