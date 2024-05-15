Right Wing Round-Up: The Cult Of (Barron) Trump

Sarah Rumpf @ Mediaite: Tommy Tuberville Seems to Admit Republicans Went to Trump’s Trial to Circumvent the Gag Order

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) was unabashed when asked about attending former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, telling Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo that Republicans did it to “overcome this gag order” on Trump.

Riley Rogerson @ The Daily Beast: Capitol Rioter Loses His Bid to Return as a Member of Congress

Derrick Evans filmed himself strolling the halls of Congress as a member of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Three years later, the ultraconservative West Virginian hoped to return to Capitol Hill as a full-fledged congressman. On Tuesday, however, those dreams were dashed.

Molly Sprayregen @ LGBTQ Nation: Moms for Liberty sues DOE for their children to have the right to misgender trans classmates

The anti-LGBTQ+ group Moms for Liberty has joined the more than 20 Republican-led states currently suing the administration of President Joe Biden for the right to discriminate against transgender kids in school.

Steve Contorno @ CNN: Trump’s playboy past is in the spotlight. His allies are readying a new fight against pornography

For the past several weeks, witnesses in Donald Trump’s hush money trial have evoked a chapter of his past when the adult entertainment industry helped him brandish an image as a Manhattan playboy. If some of the former president’s allies get their way, a second Trump term would put that industry on the ropes – and potentially its actors and producers behind bars.

Luke Winkie @ Slate: The Blank Slate of Barron Trump