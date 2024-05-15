Right Wing Round-Up: The Cult Of (Barron) Trump

- Sarah Rumpf @ Mediaite: Tommy Tuberville Seems to Admit Republicans Went to Trump’s Trial to Circumvent the Gag Order
- Riley Rogerson @ The Daily Beast: Capitol Rioter Loses His Bid to Return as a Member of Congress
- Molly Sprayregen @ LGBTQ Nation: Moms for Liberty sues DOE for their children to have the right to misgender trans classmates
- Steve Contorno @ CNN: Trump’s playboy past is in the spotlight. His allies are readying a new fight against pornography
- Luke Winkie @ Slate: The Blank Slate of Barron Trump
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) was unabashed when asked about attending former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, telling Newsmax’s Chris Salcedo that Republicans did it to “overcome this gag order” on Trump.
Derrick Evans filmed himself strolling the halls of Congress as a member of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Three years later, the ultraconservative West Virginian hoped to return to Capitol Hill as a full-fledged congressman. On Tuesday, however, those dreams were dashed.
The anti-LGBTQ+ group Moms for Liberty has joined the more than 20 Republican-led states currently suing the administration of President Joe Biden for the right to discriminate against transgender kids in school.
For the past several weeks, witnesses in Donald Trump’s hush money trial have evoked a chapter of his past when the adult entertainment industry helped him brandish an image as a Manhattan playboy. If some of the former president’s allies get their way, a second Trump term would put that industry on the ropes – and potentially its actors and producers behind bars.
Freshly 18, Trump’s youngest offspring has cultivated a bizarre hive of fans who project their weirdest fantasies onto him.