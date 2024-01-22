Right Wing Round-Up: The War On Woke

Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: Trump Confuses Nancy Pelosi with Nikki Haley, Blames the Latter for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot: ‘Nikki Haley Is in Charge of Security.’

Former President Donald Trump blamed his Republican presidential opponent and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during a rally on Friday.

Sanjana Karanth @ HuffPost: In A Surprise To No One, DeSantis Ends His Campaign By Falsely Quoting Winston Churchill.

It turns out the Florida governor can’t even drop out of the race for United States president right.

Angry White Men: North Dakota Lawmakers Share Far-Right, White Nationalist Content On X.

At age 22, North Dakota State Reps. Matthew Heilman and Brandon Prichard are two of the youngest state legislators in the country. Elected in 2022, Heilman and Prichard are close friends who espouse far-right views on immigration, LGBTQ rights, and abortion. They also use their official accounts to share, like, and interact with content by white nationalists and other extremists on X.

Nicholas Confessore @ The New York Times: ‘America Is Under Attack’: Inside the Anti-D.E.I. Crusade.

The backlash against “wokeism” has led a growing number of states to ban D.E.I. programs at public universities. Thousands of emails and other documents reveal the playbook — and grievances — behind one strand of the anti-D.E.I. campaign.

Judd Legum and Rebecca Crosby @ Popular Info: Moms for Liberty activists starting taxpayer-funded charter school.