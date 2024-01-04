Right Wing Round-Up: The Anti-Christ Vaccine

Luke Broadwater @ The New York Times: Trump Received Millions From Foreign Governments as President, Report Finds.

House Democrats released evidence that he took in at least $7.8 million from foreign entities while in office, engaging in the kind of conduct the G.O.P. is grasping to pin on President Biden.

Media Matters: Sean Hannity: People would be furious if Trump and the Trump organization were making millions from China.

Sean Hannity in December 2023: I cannot imagine how people would react “if Donald Trump and the Trump Organization or the Trump family were making tens of millions of dollars from our top geopolitical foes like China and Russia.”

Marlow Stern @ Rolling Stone: Revealed: Roger Stone’s Secret Call With Proud Boys Leader in Lead-Up to Jan. 6.

In this exclusive clip from the doc A Storm Foretold, Trump operative Roger Stone is captured conversing with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: GOP congresswoman: God-believers “are the best people” to serve in elected office.

There’s nothing wrong with encouraging people to run for office at any level. A lot of thoughtful people talk themselves out of doing just that. But the idea that we’re better off with godly people—and let’s be clear, she’s only referring to Christians like herself—is not just a bigoted statement to make, it’s utterly untrue. Mary Miller is living proof that Christians aren’t sending their best.

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: Florida’s Controversial Surgeon General Calls Covid Vaccines ‘The Anti-Christ’ in Bonkers Comments to Steve Bannon.