Right Wing Round-Up: Charlatan

- Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: Prominent anti-LGBTQ+ activist Jared Woodfill running for Texas House.
- Arek Sarkissian @ Politico: ‘This guy is a charlatan’: University of Florida turns against Joe Ladapo.
- Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: After claiming to disavow QAnon, Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on a QAnon show.
- Tessa Stuart and Asawin Suebsaeng @ Rolling Stone: Trump, Who Destroyed Roe, Thinks He Can Run As an Abortion ‘Moderate’ in 2024.
- Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Trump Advisor Roger Stone Calls Casey DeSantis a C*** for Mentioning Her Children on Campaign Trail.
- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Ted Cruz faces pushback after pushing misinformation (again).
Prominent anti-LGBTQ+ attorney and former Harris County GOP chair Jared Woodfill is running for the Texas House and to replace House Speaker Dade Phelan.
Ladapo earns a $250,000 salary as surgeon general and a $262,000 salary from UF, according to state and university records. But some of Ladapo’s UF College of Medicine colleagues were concerned he bypassed crucial vetting during his whirlwind hiring process, regardless of whether it was legal.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on a QAnon show to promote her new book, claim without evidence that the federal government may have been behind the January 6 insurrection, and call for investigating the House January 6 committee for “abus[ing] their power.”
The former president is privately declaring victory over his party’s “extreme” anti-abortion crusaders, while publicly touting his record of stripping women’s rights away
Roger Stone, a longtime advisor to former President Donald Trump backing him in his quest to reclaim the White House in 2024 called the wife of Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis a c*** on X Wednesday night.
The Texan wasn’t the only Republican politician to get this wrong, seizing on concerns before getting the facts, but what made this especially notable is that Cruz keeps doing this.